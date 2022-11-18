Smith-Schuster (concussion protocol) won't play Sunday night against the Chargers, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
With Smith-Schuster out and Mecole Hardman (abdomen) having been placed on IR, look for Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) to be busy Sunday, assuming he's active. Meanwhile, Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore are also candidates to see added work, with Toney likely to absorb of good portion of Hardman's previous responsibilities.
