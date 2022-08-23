Coach Andy Reid relayed Tuesday that Smith-Schuster (knee) has "turned the corner" and should be fine for the start of the regular season, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

The report notes that Smith-Schuster has been dealing with knee soreness since the Monday (Aug. 15) after Kansas City's first preseason game. The wideout won't play in Thursday's exhibition finale, after which he can turn his focus to readying for the team's Week 1 contest against the Cardinals. Once he's back at practice and up to speed, Smith-Schuster is slated to be a key cog in a wide receiver corps that no longer includes Tyreek Hill. Also in the mix for their share of early-season WR snaps are Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman and Skyy Moore.