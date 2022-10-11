Smith-Schuster recorded three receptions on eight targets for 33 yards in Monday's 30-29 win over the Raiders.

Smith-Schuster played through a hamstring injury that popped up during the week, potentially hampering his performance. He tied for the team lead with eight targets, but he managed only 4.1 yards per target. While his output was disappointing, Smith-Schuster has seen exactly eight targets in four of five games this season, meaning he has a significant role in one of the most explosive offenses in the league.