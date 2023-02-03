Smith-Schuster (knee) is listed as questionable after the first week of preparation ahead of Super Bowl LVII versus the Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Smith-Schuster is dealing with some residual swelling in his left knee following this past Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, from which he was forced out early. Both Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) have questionable designations after this week, while Mecole Hardman (pelvis) is doubtful and already has been deemed unlikely to play in the Super Bowl by coach Andy Reid. If this latter point comes to pass, the statuses of Smith-Schuster and Toney become of greater import to see if one or both will be available to quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle).