Smith-Schuster (hamstring/quadriceps) is listed as active for Monday night's game against the Raiders, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Smith-Schuster approached the contest listed as questionable after his hamstring tightened up during Saturday's practice, per Teope, but afterward coach Andy Reid indicated that he thought the wideout would "be fine" for Monday night action. With Smith-Schuster's active status now confirmed, barring any in-game setbacks look for the 25-year-old to continue to be a key WR target for QB Patrick Mahomes alongside Marquez Valdes-Scantling, with Mecole Hardman and Skyy Moore also in the mix. Four games into the 2022 season, Smith-Schuster has put together a 19/224/0 stat line, with three eight-target games to his credit thus far.