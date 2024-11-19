Smith-Schuster hauled in his only target for eight yards during Sunday's 30-21 loss to the Bills.
Smith-Schuster logged only 20 snaps in his return to action Sunday, turning the limited run into just one grab. Following the trade deadline acquisition of DeAndre Hopkins, Smith-Schuster's seven-catch, 130-yard performance against the Saints in Week 5 seems unlikely to be replicated. Still, Smith-Schuster figures to handle a regular role on offense for the rest of the regular season due to the Chiefs' thinned-out wide receiver room because of injury.
