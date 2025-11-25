Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Tallies one reception in Week 12
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith-Schuster notched one reception (on two targets) for eight yards during Sunday's 23-20 overtime victory over the Colts.
Smith-Schuster hasn't tallied more than a single catch in any of the last three games and hasn't cracked double-digits in receiving yards over that span, so there are very few formats in which he should be considered a fantasy option. While he still receives decent run (45 snaps Sunday), he's not in line for many looks in the passing game, barring an absence from Rashee Rice.
