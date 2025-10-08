Smith-Schuster caught two of three targets for 17 yards in Monday's 31-28 loss to the Jaguars.

Smith-Schuster played 42 of the Chiefs' 64 offensive snaps Monday, behind Xavier Worthy (49) and ahead of Marquise Brown (33), Tyquan Thornton (29) and Jalen Royals (4). Despite playing the second most snaps of any Kansas City wideout, the veteran was unable to get much going in the passing game. Smith-Schuster is already difficult to trust for fantasy purposes, and the looming return of Rashee Rice from his six-game suspension should further complicate matters for the ninth-year receiver. Smith-Schuster will have the chance to bounce back in what should be a high-scoring affair when the Chiefs host the Lions in Week 6.