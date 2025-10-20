Smith-Schuster recorded three receptions on three targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 31-0 win over the Raiders.

Rashee Rice made his season debut and immediately dominated opportunity, commanding 10 targets while the next closest Chief had five. Smith-Schuster was in the mix with the rest of Kansas City's pass catchers and set up the team's third touchdown of the day with long gains of 19 and 12 yards. While Smith-Schuster is a key part of the team's offense, he has topped 50 receiving yards only three times in seven games this season and is likely to be less involved moving forward due to the return of Rice.