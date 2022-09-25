Smith-Schuster secured five of eight targets for 89 yards in the Chiefs' 20-17 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Smith-Schuster led the Chiefs in receptions and receiving yards while tying for the team lead in targets. The veteran's yardage tally was also his best of his first three games in Kansas City, and he now has a pair of eight-target tallies during that span as well. Smith-Schuster's 53-yard reception was a game-long grab as well, making it a solid all-around day for the ex-Steeler. Smith-Schuster appears to have solid rapport with Patrick Mahomes early, giving him a positive fantasy outlook despite a tough Week 4 road matchup against the Buccaneers.