Smith-Schuster caught three of four targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Bengals.

It was a quiet showing for Smith-Schuster and the Kansas City passing game as a whole, but he still caught multiple passes for the 11th straight game this season. The former Steeler has still been held below 40 receiving yards in three straight games, and he could have a hard time breaking out in Week 14 against the stingy Broncos secondary.