Smith-Schuster brought in all three targets for 16 yards in the Chiefs' 20-13 loss to the Broncos on Thursday night.

Smith-Schuster finished tied for second in receptions and as the runner-up in receiving yards as well, although on a night when Chris Oladokun threw for only 66 yards, that didn't equate to any usable fantasy production. Nevertheless, Thursday marked Smith-Schuster's most productive all-around game in two months, as he hadn't exceeded one reception or 12 receiving yards in any of the previous seven games. Smith-Schuster and the rest of the Chiefs' passing attack will retain a muted fantasy outlook for a Week 18 road matchup against the Raiders with Oladokun under center.