Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Trio of grabs in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith-Schuster brought in all three targets for 16 yards in the Chiefs' 20-13 loss to the Broncos on Thursday night.
Smith-Schuster finished tied for second in receptions and as the runner-up in receiving yards as well, although on a night when Chris Oladokun threw for only 66 yards, that didn't equate to any usable fantasy production. Nevertheless, Thursday marked Smith-Schuster's most productive all-around game in two months, as he hadn't exceeded one reception or 12 receiving yards in any of the previous seven games. Smith-Schuster and the rest of the Chiefs' passing attack will retain a muted fantasy outlook for a Week 18 road matchup against the Raiders with Oladokun under center.
More News
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: One grab in loss•
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Comes up empty in Week 15•
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Minimal output versus Houston•
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Held without catch in Week 13 loss•
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Tallies one reception in Week 12•
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Nabs one pass versus Buffalo•