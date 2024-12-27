Smith-Schuster caught both of his targets for 18 yards in Wednesday's 29-10 win over the Steelers.
Smith-Schuster was one of seven players to catch multiple passes from Patrick Mahomes in Wednesday's lopsided win. The veteran wideout is an ancillary piece in Kansas City's passing game, having surpassed 20 yards in only two games this season.
More News
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Held without a catch in Week 16 win•
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Makes lone grab count in Week 15•
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Limited output in Week 14•
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: One grab versus Raiders•
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Quiet effort versus Panthers•
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Tallies one catch in return•