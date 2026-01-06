Smith-Schuster reeled in both of his targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 14-12 defeat to Las Vegas.

Smith-Schuster saw some run early in the season while Rashee Rice was suspended and again at the end with Rice out for the season due to injury, but he also tallied just four catches for 27 yards over seven games in the middle of the season. The veteran wideout finished with only 33 grabs for 345 yards and one touchdown overall and hasn't hit paydirt more than three times in a season since 2020. Smith-Schuster inked just a one-year deal with KC prior to the season, so he'll head into the offseason looking for another deal, whether with the Chiefs or elsewhere.