Smith-Schuster started Saturday's preseason opener against the Bears but did not receive a target.
The game was Smith-Schuster's first chance to connect with his new quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, but he failed to receive any looks during Mahomes' lone drive. The pair will still have two more chances to sync up before the start of the regular season.
