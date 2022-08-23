Smith-Schuster (knee) won't play in Thursday's preseason finale against Green Bay, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Coach Andy Reid said last week that he expected Smith-Schuster back in practice this week, but it didn't happen Monday or Tuesday with the Chiefs preparing for their preseason finale. The veteran wide receiver still has two and a half weeks to recover from his knee injury before facing the Cardinals in Week 1.

