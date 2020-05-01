Chiefs' Justice Shelton-Mosley: Signs with Chiefs as UDFA

Shelton-Mosley has agreed to a contract with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, per the team's official site.

While the Chiefs didn't attack the wide receiver position aggressively in the draft, Shelton-Mosley was one of six wide receivers the club signed as undrafted free agents. He likely faces an uphill battle to earn a roster spot but should get an opportunity in training camp and the preseason -- assuming they occur as normal -- to present his case.