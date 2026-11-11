Fields carried twice for minus-1 yard and lost a fumble while logging five snaps on offense in Sunday's 35-12 win over the Jets.

The Chiefs' backup quarterback saw the field for just the second time this season, after he had previously played one snap in a Week 1 win over the Broncos. Due to head coach Andy Reid's reluctance to use starter Patrick Mahomes on quarterback sneaks, Fields subbed into the game for a third-and-1 play in the first quarter. Fields ended up coughing the football, with the Jets making the recovery. The Chiefs went on to build enough of a lead to rest Mahomes for the final possession of the game with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter, when Fields proceeded to hand the ball off three times before kneeling to run out the clock.