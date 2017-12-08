Chiefs' Justin Hamilton: Signs with Kansas City
The Chiefs signed Hamilton to a contract Thursday.
Hamilton was added to the 53-man roster after linebacker Dee Ford (back) was placed on injured reserve. The second-year nose tackle will add depth to the Chiefs' defensive line.
