Chiefs' Justin Houston: Active for Sunday
Houston (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Houston's absence from Friday's practice caused worries for his health, but it was likely just a maintenance day. Although he's averaging under five tackles per game, Houston has racked up 7.5 sacks through eight games, but he'll have a tough task pressuring Dak Prescott, who has been sacked on just 3.8 percent of his dropbacks, ranking seventh in the league.
More News
-
Chiefs' Justin Houston: Uncertain to play•
-
Chiefs' Justin Houston: Notches two sacks in win•
-
Chiefs' Justin Houston: Active Monday•
-
Chiefs' Justin Houston: Sits out practice, expected to play•
-
Chiefs' Justin Houston: Limited participant Friday•
-
Chiefs' Justin Houston: Avoids injury designation•
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...