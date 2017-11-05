Chiefs' Justin Houston: Active for Sunday

Houston (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Houston's absence from Friday's practice caused worries for his health, but it was likely just a maintenance day. Although he's averaging under five tackles per game, Houston has racked up 7.5 sacks through eight games, but he'll have a tough task pressuring Dak Prescott, who has been sacked on just 3.8 percent of his dropbacks, ranking seventh in the league.