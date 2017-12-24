Chiefs' Justin Houston: Active Sunday
Houston (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Houston missed some practice time this week due to illness but was never thought to be in significant danger of missing Sunday's game. He'll be expected to see his usual role along the defensive front.
