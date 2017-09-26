Chiefs' Justin Houston: Adds to sack total Sunday
Houston collected a sack, 1.5 tackles for loss, two passes defensed and six tackles (four solo) Sunday against the Chargers.
Houston has gotten to the quarterback at least once in each of the team's first three contests and played fine despite dealing with an illness during the week. After a couple of disappointing campaigns due to injury, the 28-year-old outside linebacker appears to be back to his old self.
