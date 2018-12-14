Chiefs' Justin Houston: Adds to sack total
Houston had five tackles (two solo) and 1.5 sacks in Thursday's loss to the Chargers.
Houston has been heavily active with 11 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble over the last two games, and he played all but seven defensive snaps Thursday. Week 16 has a matchup with the run-heavy Seahawks on tap, as Houston has 6.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception in 10 games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 things to know
It's a wild week at quarterback, the Vikings may have a new offense, and there are a few offenses...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...