Chiefs' Justin Houston: Adds to sack total

Houston had five tackles (two solo) and 1.5 sacks in Thursday's loss to the Chargers.

Houston has been heavily active with 11 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble over the last two games, and he played all but seven defensive snaps Thursday. Week 16 has a matchup with the run-heavy Seahawks on tap, as Houston has 6.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception in 10 games.

