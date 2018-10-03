Chiefs' Justin Houston: Another sack Monday

Houston recorded two tackles, both solo, and a sack across 58 defensive snaps in Monday's win over the Broncos.

Houston now has three sacks in the past two games and should be given more IDP consideration because of it, especially with the possibility of Dee Ford (groin) being held out of the contest. He'll look to keep the sack streak alive Sunday against the Jaguars.

More News
Our Latest Stories