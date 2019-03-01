Chiefs' Justin Houston: Available for trade

The Chiefs have made Houston available for trade, Sam Mellinger of The Kansas City Star reports.

General manager Brett Veach said at the NFL Combine "there's a lot of dialogue" in the trade conversations for Houston. The news isn't overly surprising as the veteran defensive end is due $15.25 million and will count $21.1 million against the salary cap in 2019. Those salary figures -- and his refusal to restructure -- make a trade difficult, so the team may have to decide whether or not to cut him to save costs.