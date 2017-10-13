Play

Chiefs' Justin Houston: Avoids injury designation

Houston (calf) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Steelers, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Houston was limited in practice Friday and sitting out early in the week. The Chiefs are likely just being cautious with their star outside linebacker, who looks ready to go for Sunday's matchup with the Steelers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 QB Rankings

    We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder. Check out what our trio of experts have to s...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 RB Rankings

    How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 WR Rankings

    Is Mike Evans someone you should consider sitting in Week 6? Check out our expert rankings...