Chiefs' Justin Houston: Avoids injury designation
Houston (calf) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Steelers, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Houston was limited in practice Friday and sitting out early in the week. The Chiefs are likely just being cautious with their star outside linebacker, who looks ready to go for Sunday's matchup with the Steelers.
