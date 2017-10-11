Play

Chiefs' Justin Houston: Back on sack train

Houston recorded three tackles (two solo) and 1.5 sacks Sunday against the Texans.

Houston was held without a sack for the first time of the season in Week 4, but he got back to his normal self against the Texans. His numbers haven't been explosive this year, with just 22 tackles (18 solo) through five games, but the fact that he's added 5.5 sacks, three pass breakups and a touchdown off a fumble recovery has helped spring him into fantasy relevance.

