Chiefs' Justin Houston: Coach downplays prospects of playing
Coach Andy Reid told reporters Wednesday that it would be a "stretch" for Houston (hamstring) to suit up for Sunday's game at New England, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Things don't seem to be trending in a direction that would point to Houston playing at the moment. Unless there is a change in the course, it looks as if Houston will be a spectator for Sunday's primetime showdown. In such an event, Frank Zombo could work his way into the starting mix.
