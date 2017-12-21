Chiefs' Justin Houston: Dealing with illness

Houston did not practice Thursday due to an illness, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.

There doesn't appear to be much concern surrounding the bug Houston is fighting, as the team is likely taking a cautious approach with its linebacker. Should Houston be able to return to the practice field Friday, he'll likely be good to go for Sunday's contest with the Dolphins.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories