Chiefs' Justin Houston: Dealing with illness
Houston did not practice Thursday due to an illness, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.
There doesn't appear to be much concern surrounding the bug Houston is fighting, as the team is likely taking a cautious approach with its linebacker. Should Houston be able to return to the practice field Friday, he'll likely be good to go for Sunday's contest with the Dolphins.
