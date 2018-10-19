Chiefs' Justin Houston: Doubtful for Week 7
Houston (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Houston didn't participate in practice all week, so all signs point to the edge rusher missing a second straight contest. With fellow outside linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) deemed questionable, Breeland Speaks could draw another start opposite Dee Ford.
