Chiefs' Justin Houston: Doubtful vs. Patriots

Houston (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Patriots, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

As Andy Reid said Wednesday, Houston is unlikely to suit up for Sunday night's matchup in New England while he continues to nurse a hamstring injury he suffered last week against the Jaguars. Frank Zombo is in line to see additional snaps at outside linebacker in Houston's likely absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories