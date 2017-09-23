Chiefs' Justin Houston: Expected to play Sunday
Houston (illness) is expected to play against the Chargers on Sunday.
Houston first appeared on the injury report Thursday and did not practice, but was a full participant Friday. The veteran linebacker avoided the questionable tag as well, so the Chiefs are apparently fairly confident he'll be ready for Sunday.
