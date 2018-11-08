Chiefs' Justin Houston: Expected to play Sunday
Houston (hamstring) is expected to play against the Cardinals on Sunday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Houston was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, but has reportedly progressed well enough in his recovery from a lingering hamstring injury to suit up Week 10. The starting linebacker has missed four consecutive games due to the hamstring issue, and his return would be a considerable boost to Kansas City's defense. If Houston is indeed able to go Sunday, expect Tanoh Kpassagnon to revert back to a reserve role.
