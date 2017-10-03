Chiefs' Justin Houston: Held without sack for first time in 2017
Houston collected three tackles (all solo) during Monday's game against the Redskins.
Houston remains a dominant pass-rusher for the Chiefs, despite not contributing with a sack. He did find pay dirt on Washington's last play of the night, however, picking up an errant lateral and taking it to the house with no time on the clock. He should have a good opportunity to get back on the board in the sacks column next week against a Houston offensive line tied for the most allowed in the league.
