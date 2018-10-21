Chiefs' Justin Houston: Inactive for Week 7

Houston (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Houston was unable to participate in practice at all leading up to the Week 7 contest, so his lack of availability is no surprise. Tanoh Kpassagnon is expected to slot into the starting lineup in Houston's stead.

