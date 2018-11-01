Chiefs' Justin Houston: Limited in practice Thursday

Houston (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Houston has missed three straight games due to a lingering hamstring injury, but his limited participation in Thursday's practice is a step in the right direction. It remains to be seen whether Houston will suit up for Sunday's game against the Browns, and Tanoh Kpassagnon will start at outside linebacker if Houston is unable to go.

