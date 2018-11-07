Chiefs' Justin Houston: Limited in practice Wednesday

Houston (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Houston has missed four straight games due to a lingering hamstring injury, and his availability for Sunday's tilt against the Cardinals remains up in the air. The starting linebacker may need to log at least one full participation in practice before Kansas City clears him to return to the field. If Houston is unable to go Week 10, expect Tanoh Kpassagnon to receive an uptick in defensive snaps.

