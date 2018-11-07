Chiefs' Justin Houston: Limited in practice Wednesday
Houston (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Houston has missed four straight games due to a lingering hamstring injury, and his availability for Sunday's tilt against the Cardinals remains up in the air. The starting linebacker may need to log at least one full participation in practice before Kansas City clears him to return to the field. If Houston is unable to go Week 10, expect Tanoh Kpassagnon to receive an uptick in defensive snaps.
More News
-
Chiefs' Justin Houston: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Justin Houston: Unlikely to play in Week 9•
-
Chiefs' Justin Houston: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Justin Houston: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Chiefs' Justin Houston: Inactive for Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Justin Houston: Listed as doubtful for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz have exceeded Jamey Eisenberg's expectations so far in 2018,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Last week proved it - Josh Gordon is back. He's integrated into the Patriots' offense, and...
-
Dez a factor in New Orleans?
Dez Bryant is joining the New Orleans Saints. What does it mean for Fantasy?