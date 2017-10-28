Chiefs' Justin Houston: Limited participant Friday
Houston has a knee injury and was a limited participant at the Chiefs practice Friday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Houston was limited Thursday as well, but isn't expected to be in danger of missing Monday's game, unless it is otherwise indicated by the team. The 28-year-old has been on the injury report for a variety of issues this season, but has yet to miss a game.
