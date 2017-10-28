Chiefs' Justin Houston: Limited participant Friday

Houston has a knee injury and was a limited participant at the Chiefs practice Friday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Houston was limited Thursday as well, but isn't expected to be in danger of missing Monday's game, unless it is otherwise indicated by the team. The 28-year-old has been on the injury report for a variety of issues this season, but has yet to miss a game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 WR rankings

    Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 RB rankings

    Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 QB rankings

    Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...