Chiefs' Justin Houston: Listed as doubtful for Sunday

Houston (hamstring) carries the doubtful tag ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Houston sustained the hamstring injury in Week 5 and hasn't played since. The linebacker didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, thus putting his status in doubt. If Houston misses another game, Tanoh Kpassagnon will likely get the nod to start.

