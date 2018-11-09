Chiefs' Justin Houston: Listed as questionable
Houston (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Houston has been limited in practice all week, but expects to suit up against the Cardinals on Sunday according to Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. The starting linebacker has missed four straight games due to a lingering hamstring issue, and his return would be a notable boost the Chiefs' defense. If Houston is able to play Week 10, expect Tanoh Kpassagnon to return to a backup role.
