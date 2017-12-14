Chiefs' Justin Houston: Logs another sack
Houston had five tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's 26-15 win over the Raiders.
The sack brings his season total to 9.5, and was a bounce-back performance from Week 13 when Houston failed to record a single tackle. A matchup against Philip Rivers and the surging Chargers awaits Saturday.
