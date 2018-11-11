Chiefs' Justin Houston: Logs first interception in win

Houston recorded one solo tackle, one pass defended and one interception during Sunday's 26-14 win over the Cardinals.

Houston was questionable entering Week 10 due to a hamstring injury, but managed to log a full workload and pick off rookie quarterback Josh Rosen. The veteran linebacker remains difficult to trust in IDP formats due to low tackle volume, despite playing a key starting role in Kansas City's defense.

More News
Our Latest Stories