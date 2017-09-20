Chiefs' Justin Houston: Logs third sack of season in Week 2

Houston had no problem picking up where he left off after recording two sacks in the season opener, as the veteran notched five solo tackles, a pass defended. and another sack in Sunday's victory over the Eagles.

Houston has been hot to start the season and shows no signs of slowing down. He recorded a near-record 22 sacks during the 2014 campaign but has been held back by injuries the last two years. However, he's healthy now and the Chiefs are giving him every opportunity to succeed. The 28-year-old was only on the sideline for two snaps Sunday, as he saw 70 (97 percent) overall. He will look to carry his momentum into San Diego for the team's Week 3 clash with the Chargers.