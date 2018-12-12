Chiefs' Justin Houston: Major strip-sack Sunday
Houston recorded six tackles (four solo), 1.5 sacks and recovered his own forced fumble across 66 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Ravens.
Houston's strip-sack came in the final minute of regulation, giving the Chiefs any opportunity to win the game on the final play of the fourth quarter, which they ultimately failed to do. The veteran was giving the Ravens' offensive line trouble all day, contributing to a Dee Ford sack earlier in the contest. He'll look to bring the same presence against the Chargers on Thursday night.
