Chiefs' Justin Houston: May be cut eventually
The Chiefs can save $14 million in 2019 cap space by cutting Houston this offseason, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
The 30-year-old pass rusher signed a six-year, $101 million contract in July 2015 when he was coming off a 22-sack campaign, but he's played just 43 games (with 30 sacks) in four subsequent seasons. He did have nine sacks and five forced fumbles in just 12 games this past year, perhaps making a case to get in one more season under the massive contract. There's still a decent chance the Chiefs approach him about a pay cut, especially with fellow outside linebacker Dee Ford -- who had 13 sacks and seven forced fumbles in 2018 -- headed for a sizable contract of his own.
