Chiefs' Justin Houston: Not practicing Wednesday
Houston (hamstring) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice.
Houston's lack of availability in practice is no surprise, considering that the linebacker did not appear anywhere close to suiting up for Sunday's loss against the Patriots. As long as Houston remains sidelined due to a nagging hamstring injury, expect Frank Zombo to continue taking increased defensive snaps.
