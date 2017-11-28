Chiefs' Justin Houston: Notches sack versus Buffalo

Houston recorded four tackles (three solo) and one sack during Week 12 against the Bills.

Houston's sack pace has slowed after a hot start to the season, but he returned to the column after a couple of weeks without one. The 28-year-old outside linebacker remains a nearly every-down player, playing 90 percent of the team's defensive snaps Sunday. He should have a decent opportunity to add to that total next week against a Jets offensive line that has allowed 35 sacks so far this season.