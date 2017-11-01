Chiefs' Justin Houston: Notches two sacks in win
Houston recorded two sacks in Monday night's victory over the Broncos.
Houston upped his sack total on the season to 7.5 with his pair on Monday. All-in-all, he logged six tackles (five) solo on the day. He will look to carry that momentum into the Chiefs' Week 9 game versus the Cowboys.
