Chiefs' Justin Houston: Questionable due to illness
Houston (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Houston tended to an illness for the second day in a row Thursday, missing practice yet again. On a positive note, head coach Andy Reid told Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star that Houston should "be able to go" this weekend. With a 1 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday, Houston's status will be known with plenty of time to search for another pass-rush option in the event he doesn't suit up.
