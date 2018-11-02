Chiefs' Justin Houston: Questionable for Sunday

Houston (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Cleveland.

Houston has sat out the last three games with the hamstring issue, but his limited practice participation Thursday and Friday has him trending in the right direction. The 29-year-old is still likely to be a gameday decision given his recent absences, with Tanoh Kpassagnon ready to again start at outside linebacker should Houston be inactive.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • stefon-diggs-1400.jpg

    Week 9 Injury report

    The Week 9 injury report is substantial. Dave Richard guides you through the bumps and bruises...

  • NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...

  • marquez-valdes-scantling-1400.jpg

    Week 9 sleepers

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...