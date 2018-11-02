Chiefs' Justin Houston: Questionable for Sunday
Houston (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Cleveland.
Houston has sat out the last three games with the hamstring issue, but his limited practice participation Thursday and Friday has him trending in the right direction. The 29-year-old is still likely to be a gameday decision given his recent absences, with Tanoh Kpassagnon ready to again start at outside linebacker should Houston be inactive.
